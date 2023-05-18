Tonight’s rain showers will slowly move away tomorrow. An area of low pressure will develop along a cold front that is stalled to our south. This will keep the wind and rain going tonight, with the heaviest rain and strongest wind along the coast. Some areas along the coast could see over an inch of rain tonight. Rain showers will continue tomorrow morning, then will move away in the afternoon as the area of low pressure moves toward Cape Hatteras. We will see some sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Warmer weather will return Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Monday should be dry, then the chance for scattered thunderstorms will develop through the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, windy and mild with rain showers. Lows 59 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 80-85.