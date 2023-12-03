MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Another warm and humid morning across the area. Lows fell into the 60s, normal low for early December is in the 40s. Some patchy dense fog also plaquing the area this morning, Coastal areas seeing the worst of the fog.

Today a cold front will move through the area. The front will bring some rain showers through the area near late morning to early afternoon. We should start to see some clearing in the Pee Dee by late afternoon. It may take a little longer as we get into the coastal areas. The bulk of the energy and best dynamics will stay to our south. So the threat of heavy rain, will be very, very low. Highs will be back in the 70s.

Monday will be a transition day, we will see some drying. We will warm into the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. Another little disturbance will push through with little fan fair. The difference will be a shot of colder air moving into the area for Tuesday, through Friday. High pressure will slowly move over the southeast. This will give us mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, both at the coast and in the Pee Dee. Some locations in the Pee Dee and border belt will fall to or just below freezing during the overnight hours.

High pressure will move off the coast by Friday, that will allow winds to shift more out of the south. We will see temperatures bump up into the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated clouds will be possible as well.