MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Scattered showers were on and off throughout the day with limited thunderstorm activity despite a slight risk being issued for portions of Horry and Robeson counties. As we finish out the weekend, gusty winds remain the biggest concern with gusts remaining near 40 mph. Those gusty winds will be at the coast by 1-2 a.m.

The most widespread rain is late tonight and the cold front and rain will be gone by sunup tomorrow.

Temperatures will cool quickly tonight. Expect temperatures to fall to near 40 degrees inland and mid-40s at the coast. It will be a beautiful start to the day tomorrow, but cool with temperatures only in the mid-50s.

The work week will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper-50s throughout the week.