MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain has come to an end. Temperatures will still be chilly this afternoon with the low-50s forecasted. It is going to be bitterly cold tonight. Records are not in jeopardy, but this will be the coldest air since the Christmas cooldown. Luckily, it will not be as brutally cold.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid-20s in the Pee Dee and the wind chill is going to be in the teens. The beaches will be in the upper-20s also with wind chills in the teens.

High temperatures for tomorrow are only going to be in the 40s and with the wind chill it will feel like the upper-30s at times.

A storm system offshore on Sunday will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower, but it will quickly push the cold weather out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday, and it will stay warm into next week. Sunshine returns, and highs will warm into the low to mid-60s Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm, back into the 70s by midweek. A cold front could bring some more rain by the end of the week.