MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — After another cold start, we will warm up a little bit for the end of the week. High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and Friday. It will still be cool, but not as chilly as the past couple of days. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 50s today and Friday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and not as cold. Freezing temperatures are anticipated again for the Pee Dee and borderbelt, but the coast will stay in the mid-30s. We will have nice weather over the weekend with highs in the 60s, some possibly in the mid-60s by Sunday.

A storm system will increase clouds on Christmas with a few showers late in the day, but it will continue to warm up. Highs on Christmas Day will climb to the mid-60s. This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be much nicer than last year. The highs on Christmas Eve 2022 were only 30 degrees! Overnight it was down in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits. Last Christmas was the coldest in more than three decades, but this Christmas will be above average.

Models do not have much agreement. The GFS and European models only agree that inland is expected to get about half an inch of rain. When it comes to the coast, the European is forecasting rain to begin in the late afternoon is expecting more than 2″! The GFS is more conservative and puts less than 1″ of rain at the coast, but the rain begins Christmas morning. So a lot is up in the air. Rain will end Tuesday and it will stay mild Wednesday with highs in the low 60s as sunshine returns.