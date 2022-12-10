MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will mostly be cloudy tonight and it will be cold with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Clouds stick around for tomorrow and a wave of moisture comes in from the west. Rain chances will be isolated for the morning and then widespread in the afternoon and for most of the evening. Rain totals are not significant with just over 0.25″ expected along the coast and in the Pee Dee. The border belt is only forecasted to get around a tenth of an inch.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-50s.

Skies will gradually be clearing overnight tomorrow and temperatures will be cooler in the upper-30s and low-40s.

Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will be seasonable around 60.