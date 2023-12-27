MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Rain has ended across the area. It will continue to be mostly cloudy with high temperatures this afternoon will be higher than normal by nearly 12 degrees. This is the seventh day in a row of above-average temperatures which has not happened since early November.

Highs will range from the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. However, low temperatures tonight will not be as above average as last night and early this morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Temperatures will be lowering for Thursday with highs in the low-60s. It will be mostly sunny Thursday through the New Year.

Friday through the weekend may be nice and sunny, but it will be cool with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the 30s. Jackets will be needed for outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations.