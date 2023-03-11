MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover will build in tonight and temperatures will be cool but normal for this time of year. Rain is expected for most of the day tomorrow. The Pee Dee and border belt will see rain first beginning around 6 a.m. or so. The Grand Strand should see rain between 9-11 a.m. and continues through the evening.

High temperatures will be all over the place tomorrow. The southern part of the viewing area will be close to 60 degrees, the Pee Dee will see the mid-50s, and the border belt will struggle to see 50 degrees. Temperatures well below average tomorrow.

The rain calms down after 6 p.m., and the clouds will head out by 6 a.m. on Monday. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5″-1″ with most of the rain in the southern parts of the Pee Dee, and the lower totals along the border belt.

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonable with the mid-60s expected, but a big cooldown occurs Monday night. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s inland and close to 40 at the beaches. It will be even colder Tuesday night, and low temperatures will still be in the 30s Wednesday night, so some frost/freeze advisories from the NWS will be likely. It is not unlikely to have a freeze in early/mid-March.