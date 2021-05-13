Rain moves away as temps slowly warm

Rain is moving away, and we will start to warm up today. The storm system that brought yesterday’s cold rain has moved away and we’ll slowly clear. Today will start mostly cloudy along the coast with slightly more sunshine inland. Clouds will slowly move away this afternoon. Skies will continue to clear tonight and it will be cold again We will see a lot more sunshine on Friday and all will warm back into the 70s.

High pressure will bring sunshine and warmer weather for the weekend. Some spots could see 80 by Sunday. The warmer weather will continue next week with humidity returning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible by Tuesday.

Today, partly, breezy and mild. Highs 70-72 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 43-46 inland, 5-52 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.