MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A line of heavy rain continues to push through the Coastal locations this morning. Rain will remain around the Pee Dee and Beaches through early afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon. We hang on to the chance of an isolated shower through late afternoon, as the actual cold front moves through. Highs today will be in the low 70s.

Tonight dry air moves into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. Thursday will be sunny, but cool. Highs struggle to get out of the low to mid 50s. It will be breezy as well, as the feel like temperatures will be cooler than the actual temperatures.

Friday into the weekend we start to rebound as warmer temperatures move back into the area. We will make it into the low 70s on Saturday and mid to upper 60s on Sunday.