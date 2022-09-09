Rain chances will increase for the weekend. High pressure to our north will keep us dry for much of the day today, but moisture will be pooling to our south. Rain will begin to move in late in the day, and we will see showers and thunderstorms tonight through Saturday. It will stay mostly cloudy through the weekend, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on Sunday.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue Monday, then we will start to dry out on Tuesday. While there will still be the chance for a thunderstorm Tuesday, many places will stay dry. Drier air will move in for the middle of the week, but it will stay warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Today, partly sunny with showers moving in late. Highs 84-85 inland, 82-83 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-73 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.