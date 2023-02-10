Rain showers will move in today, and wet weather will continue through the weekend. A cold front to our west will slowly move through the Carolinas later today, bringing periods of rain throughout the day. Because we will be on the warm side of the front, temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The front will move offshore tonight, bringing much cooler weather for the weekend.

An area of low pressure will develop along the cold front to our south and move through the Carolinas this weekend. This will continue the rain Saturday and Sunday. Some of the rain Saturday afternoon and overnight will be heavy, and three-day rainfall totals will average 2 to 4 inches. Sunshine will return Monday, and temperatures will warm back up next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight, cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Lows 46-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the mid-50s.