A cold front will move through today with showers and a big cool-down. There is rain in the forecast for today, but most of the activity with be in the Pee Dee, the coast looks relatively dry until later this afternoon. A stationary front will be in the area Friday afternoon and will continue to generate showers for all of Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will be cooler but still in the low to mid-70s

Saturday is going to be a washout, so do not make outdoor plans. Rain totals will range from an inche to 2 inches with the highest totals forecasted to be inland and along the border belt. Saturday is also going to be much cooler as northerly flow and cold air advection penetrate the area. High temperatures Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s and mid- to upper-50s on Sunday, which is 10 to 15 degrees below average. This Easter could be the coolest since 2007. Showers will clear out throughout the day on Sunday, and we could see a little late-day sun.

Sunshine returns to start next week as we start to warm back up. Temperatures will remain below average on Monday, only topping out in the mid-60s. All will climb to the 70s by midweek and then warm up into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and dropping temperatures. Highs 68-76.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Lows 45-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy, cool with periods of heavy rain. Highs 52-54 inland, 55-56 beaches