Our weather will dry out and cool down heading into the weekend. The cold front that brought the rain yesterday will move away today. Rain will come to an end, and skies will clear out. Drier air will move in today, and we will see sunshine mixed with clouds. It will be mild and breezy with wind gusts over 20 mph this afternoon.

The weekend is looking nice, but it will be windy on Saturday, and it will be cool on Sunday. A cold front will move through late Saturday bringing winds gusting in the evening as high as 30mph. Cooler weather will move in Saturday night with some spots cooling into the 30s. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. It will be cold again Sunday night with temperatures away from the coast falling into the 30s.

Sunshine will continue next week, and we will warm up. High temperatures will warm into the 70s on Tuesday, and some spots may see 80 on Wednesday. The next chance for rain will move in Thursday afternoon.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs: 70-72 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 43-45 inland, 47-48 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 66-68 inland, 64-66 beaches.