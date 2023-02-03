The rain will continue for the first half of today, and then even colder air moves in tonight. The rain will continue this morning, but then it will clear in the afternoon. Some spots could see up to an inch of rain before it pushes offshore this afternoon. A strong cold front will push the moisture away, drying us out late in the day, but it will also bring in colder weather to start the weekend. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s, and highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s, even with sunshine.

A storm system offshore on Sunday will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower, but it will quickly push the cold weather out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday, and it will stay warm into next week. Sunshine returns, and highs will warm into the low to mid 60s Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm, back into the 70s by midweek. A cold front could bring some more rain for the end of the week.

Today, morning rain, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs 48-52 inland, 52 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 22-24 inland, 26 beaches with wind chills in the teens.

Saturday, sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.