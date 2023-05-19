Rain showers will slowly move away today. An area of low pressure will move up the coast, keeping the rain going. Rain showers will continue this morning but then move away in the afternoon as the area of low pressure moves toward Cape Hatteras. We will see some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid-70s.

Warmer weather will return Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Monday should be dry with slightly below-average temperatures. Temperatures will remain a little below average for much of next week as we stay mostly dry.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 59-62 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 80-85.