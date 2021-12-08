Rain moving away

Skies will clear tonight, and sunshine will be back tomorrow. The storm system that brought a good, soaking rain today is moving away. Skies will clear tonight, and it will be cold with low temperatures falling into the 30s. We may also see some fog overnight. Sunshine will be back tomorrow, but it will still be cool with high temperatures in the 50s. A warm front will move through on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will make it to near 70 on Friday, then will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday night with showers and a chance for a thunderstorm. This rain will clear by Sunday morning. It will be much cooler Sunday with highs near 60. Next week will be sunny with a warming trend. High temperatures will be back in the 70s by mid week.

Tonight, clearing and cold with patchy fog. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs near 70.