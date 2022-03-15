Rain chances are returning for the second half of the week. Clouds will increase tonight as a storm system approaches the Carolinas. Rain will move in late tonight and continue on and off through the day tomorrow. There is a chance for thunderstorms as well. Scattered showers will continue tomorrow night, and a few may linger into Thursday morning as the storm system moves away. Skies will clear Thursday, and it will be warm with high temperatures in the 70s. Friday will be warm with clouds increasing and a chance for showers late in the day and at night. This next system will be gone by Saturday morning, and the weekend looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Sunny, warm weather will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain late. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Thursday, morning showers, then clearing and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.