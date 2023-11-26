MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A cold start to the day across much of the area. Temperatures were able to fall below forecasted values overnight. Myrtle Beach bottomed out in the upper 30s. Florence and the Pee Dee were in the low to mid 30s. Some areas along the border belt dropped to the freezing mark.

Today we will started off with filtered sunshine, as morning turns into afternoon, clouds will thicken up quickly. A low pressure system will move just off the coast. That will spread rain into the Coastal areas as early as Noon – 1pm. Rain will build into the Pee Dee and border belt around 2-3 pm. Rain could be heavy at times along the immediate coast. Temperatures will be chilly. Highs today will reach the mid 50s, before falling into the low 50s and upper 40s by this evening. Defiantly an afternoon to stick inside.

Rain should move out of the area by daybreak Monday. As a cold front pushes through the area. This will not bring cold air immediately. Highs on Monday will reach the low 60s. It will bring much colder air starting Monday night into the next few days. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s in the Pee Dee and border belt. Low to mid 30s along the coast.

Thursday morning will be the last of the coldest mornings. Most areas will be in the 30s. Thursday afternoon, temperatures will move into the low 60s. Friday highs take a run at 70 degrees. Right now, I think we will fall just short. But it is possible to see a few 70s on Friday.

The next shot at rain looks to move in on Saturday, still a long ways out, and as we know the forecast can change. Have a great day!