MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – I hope all of you had a wonderful Christmas! Temperatures today were more typical of Easter, than Christmas. Most of us topped out in the mid to upper 60s, a few reached 70. We will hold on to those warm temperatures over the next few days. A moist, tropical environment continues to spread over the Coastal regions, as well as in the Pee Dee. Rain showers will start to develop as we go through the rest of the Christmas afternoon into the evening hours. Lows tonight will fall into the low 60s at the coast, upper 50s inland.

Rain, will be widespread on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times, as surface winds off the Atlantic, interact with a surface boundary just inland. That along with a moisture tap from the Caribbean area will bring a few hours of heavy rain along the coastal areas on Tuesday. Heavy rain from last week, still has the soil fairly saturated, so we could see some isolated flooding concerns. There is also a chance of seeing just enough instability to see a few storms develop along the coastal areas.

We will also have a strong onshore flow Tuesday morning during high tide. That could lead to some coastal flooding early Tuesday morning. A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties for Tuesday morning.

Rain should end late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay warm on Wednesday. A cold front will sweep through the area, this will usher in much cooler weather for the late week time frame into the weekend.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will struggle to make it into the low 50s. Overnight lows will again drop to near or just below freezing.