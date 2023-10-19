MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures continue to warm up today as clouds move in. The morning will start on the mostly sunny side, but throughout the afternoon cloud cover is going to build. Today will be mostly dry, but a couple of light showers are possible at the coast. High today will be a little warmer than yesterday, topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for tonight, but luckily not as chilly. Temperatures will be close to normal in the low to mid-50s.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas to wrap up the week. This front will bring showers and a few storms to our area Friday afternoon. This will not be a washout, but there will be scattered showers and some heavy downpours throughout the afternoon and into the late evening. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-70s. The front will move offshore Friday night, taking the rain and clouds with it.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-70s throughout the weekend even with the passage of a cold front. It will be another beautiful, very sunny weekend in the Carolinas. Temperatures will cool off a little to start next week as high pressure builds to our north.