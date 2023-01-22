MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Well we definitely need the rain. Today will be a washout. Rainy conditions expected all day Sunday across the Coastal and Pee Dee regions. There will be a hefty temperature spread. As warm temperatures surge around the Coast and just inland. Temperature there will be in the low to mid 60s.This afternoon a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible near the coast. As you get back towards Marion, Kingstree, Lumberton, and Laurinburg temperatures will be in the 50s. West of Interstate 95 near Darlington, Florence, Bennettsville, and Cheraw you will be stuck in the 40s today.

Rain should start to decrease in coverage near Midnight across the area. We will see some gradual clearing as dry air moves into the area Monday morning. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but by mid to late morning the sunshine and breezy conditions will become the story. It will warm into the mid to upper 50s on Monday, but with breezy conditions it may feel a little cooler. Monday night into Tuesday will be very chilly across the area. Freezing conditions are possible in the Pee Dee. We stay cool on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will bring our next chance of rain. It could bring another dose of heavy rain to the area. We will warm up on Wednesday as both Coastal and Pee Dee communities will be in the mid to upper 60s. I wouldn’t be shocked if an isolated thunderstorm was possible either on Wednesday.

The rest of the week will be fairly calm with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, under mostly sunny skies. Lows Friday and Saturday morning will be quite chilly. We will have to monitor for a frost/freeze concern.