Rain showers ahead on Friday, with an overnight chance at snow

Happy Wednesday all! Colder weather is moving back in today, and temperatures will stay below normal through the upcoming weekend. A cold front will push further off shore today, slowly clearing the clouds and bringing in those cooler temps. Today will also be windy & colder with highs in the mid to upper 40s, then temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight. It will stay cool on Thursday even with plenty of sunshine.

A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, bringing some rain showers. As this system moves away Friday night, the rain could change to snow before ending, but accumulating snow is not expected. Snow can still occur, it will just be tough for it to stick on most surfaces, with temperatures not dropping fast enough. This will still be worth monitoring regardless, as it’s still a shot at snow for the beach, not to mention areas further inland! Please stay tuned for updates.

Another blast of cold weather will move in behind this storm for the weekend. High temperatures will only be in the 40s with night time lows in the 20s. Sunny weather will continue to start next week, and it will warm up by the middle of the week.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, and colder. Highs 44-48 inland, 48 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 22-24 inland, 26-28 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.