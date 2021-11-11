Rain showers overnight

Rain tonight will clear out quickly tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with on and off showers. We are not expecting heavy rain, and most rainfall totals will be less than 1/4 of an inch. A cold front will push through early tomorrow, quickly clearing it out in the morning. This front will bring drier air, but not much of a cool down. Temperatures will still warm into the 70s tomorrow with sunshine returning. A second cold front will move through on Saturday. This one will come through dry, but will bring in the cooler weather for Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be near 70, then only in the low 60s on Sunday. High pressure will build in on Sunday and continue for much of next week. It will bring lots of sunshine next week, and will keep us cool for the first part of the week. It will warm up on Wednesday, and temperatures will return to the 70s for the second half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, morning showers, then clearing and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny and mild. Highs near 70.