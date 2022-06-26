Good morning to you all! We have more Sunday sunshine to enjoy for this one.

Nice weather will continue through the second half of the weekend, but be sure to keep it cool out there with inland temps still getting closer to 95 today. High temps on Monday could fall short of what we see today if clouds move in a bit earlier in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Some spots will consistently warm tomorrow, but it will be tough to get to the low 90s. That mentioned cold front will move into the area late on Monday, and stall for the region through Wednesday.

This will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorm activity, and temperatures will stay in the 80s. We should then dry out later into Thursday through the start of next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 94 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 70s to around 70.

Monday: PM clouds increase with late spotty storms possible inland. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.