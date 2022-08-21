MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Showers and storms have been numerous today especially east of I-95. Our whole viewing area has seen rain today. The border belt got most of the rain this morning and averaged half an inch or so.

Just in the last six hours, isolated areas outside of Marion and Lake View have seen over six inches of rain based on radar estimates. Rain has been heaviest in northern Horry, eastern Marion, and central and eastern Florence counties, averaging three inches in the last six hours.

Rain will continue into the early morning hours of Monday. Temperature-wise the beaches will bottom out in the mid-70s and inland will be in the low-70s.

Widespread rain is in the forecast again for tomorrow. Rain will be isolated through the morning commute and then calm for a couple of hours. Showers and storms will be much more frequent and numerous during the midafternoon. Dewpoints and relative humidity remain high and therefore periods of heavy downpours will be likely. Dense cloud cover will put temperatures well below average with all cities only making it to the low-80s.

Coverage breaks up around sunset, and the current model run shows all cities dry by midnight. Rain chances return by noon on Tuesday but not everyone will be getting rain. Only 30-40% of the area is forecasted to have precipitation on Tuesday.

The areas surrounding Black Creek near Quinby (parts of Florence and Darlington counties) will be under a flood advisory until Tuesday night. The river is currently forecasted to crest at 10.4ft. That is a minor flood stage, but at this level, no residences will be impacted. This forecast is likely to increase as rain will continue for several hours tonight and tomorrow.

For the remainder of the week, precipitation appears to be diurnally driven and therefore is most likely during the mid afternoon. A cold front is expected to move through on Thursday bringing more scattered rain events once again.