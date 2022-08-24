MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be mostly cloudy for the beaches and stray showers will be possible into the overnight hours. Temperatures will continue to be mild, with all cities experiencing the low-mid-70s. The rain potential is only highlighted for areas east of I-95; therefore, most of the Pee Dee will see partly cloudy conditions and some patchy fog into the early hours of tomorrow.

Thursday will be eerily similar to what was experienced today with cloud cover and subsequent rain being the main story. On a positive note, overcast skies limit UV radiation and the UV forecast for tomorrow is only a 3 (moderate), most of the summer the UV is 9-10 (very high).

Temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-80s. Shower and thunderstorm activity will follow the summertime pattern where rain will be most likely during the midafternoon. Most of the precipitation is on the lighter side, with thunderstorms being isolated.

Friday does have some improvements. It will be warmer with the Pee Dee and border belt in the upper-80s and the coast will remain in the mid-80s. Also, the clouds will break up slightly and partly sunny skies will be observed. Rain will have similar timing.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms persist through the weekend and the first half of the work week. Temperatures will follow a very slow warming trend where temperatures max out on Sunday and last for several days.

Inland will be near 90 degrees and the Grand Strand will be in the mid-80s.