Wet weather is on the way to start the weekend. Clouds will increase tonight with rain moving in late. It will be cold, but temperatures will remain above freezing. A storm system will bring a good soaking rain tomorrow morning, then winding down in the afternoon. It will be windy and warmer with temperatures warming into the 60s. The storm will move away tomorrow night, and we will see sunshine Sunday and Monday with temperatures back in the 50s. A strong storm system will move through on Tuesday with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, increasing clouds with rain late. Lows 37 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Highs 62 inland, 68 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.