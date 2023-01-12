Rain overnight with cooler weather moving in tomorrow. A cold front will move through tonight with periods of rain. It will be breezy tonight, and mild with lows in the 50s. Cooler weather will arrive tomorrow, and temperatures will struggle to rise. Expect highs in the 50s to near 60. It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for a shower. It will continue to cool for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be near 50, and temperatures Saturday night will drop below freezing. The cool weather will continue Sunday before warmer weather returns next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a stray shower possible. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.