Rain tonight will continue into Thursday. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with periods of rain. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will spread rain into the Carolinas tonight and it will continue tomorrow morning. The storm system will move by to our south, so the heaviest rain will be to the south. Some spots could see over an inch of rain. The system will move away tomorrow, and it will clear late in the day. There is a slight chance for a lingering shower Friday, but a better chance for showers Friday night into Saturday. It will stay warm on Saturday with highs in the 80s, then a cold front will move through at night. Cooler weather will return Sunday with highs in the 70s. Next week will start chilly with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, morning rain, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.