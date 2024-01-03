Rain tonight will be gone by morning. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with periods of rain. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40. A fast moving storm system will pass to our south tonight, and will be moving away by morning. Skies will clear tomorrow, but it will be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. The chilly weather will continue Friday. The next storm system will bring rain Friday night and Saturday, then clear for Sunday. Another system will bring more rain on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold with periods of rain. Lows 37 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.