Rain is heading back into the Carolinas. A storm system will move through the Carolinas bringing periods of rain. It will start as a warm front pushing showers ahead of it. Rain will last throughout the day and into the overnight. It will stay cool in the Pee Dee with highs in the 50s, but the warm front will help push highs into the 60s along the coast. A cold front will follow tonight, pushing the showers offshore.

Skies will clear on Wednesday. Colder air will build in Wednesday night, and high temperatures will only warm into the 50s on Thursday. Some spots will cool to near freezing Thursday night. High pressure will bring sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend, and it will stay cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Today, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 56-58 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, showers ending, cloudy and cool. Lows 45-48 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.