MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures today will be similar to that of yesterday- upper 70s along the coast and mid 80s throughout the Pee Dee. Cloudy start to this morning as a cold front is knocking on our door. The system has weakened significantly since it tracked through the Mississippi River Valley. Yesterday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) recorded storm reports for 7 tornadoes, 245 high wind gusts, and 11 hail events.

Patchy sunshine will still find its way to the surface over the course of the day today, but showers and isolated thunderstorms will be moving through tonight and into the early morning hours of Friday. The Baron3k future cast places thunderstorms first in Scotland and Marlboro counties between 5-7 p.m. and then things ramp up as the rain moves towards I-95. By 10 p.m., the heaviest rain is now in Dillion and Robeson counties.

By 1 a.m., all the rain is the east of I-95 and is less intense and lingers until about 4 a.m.. Here is a list of rainfall projections for the next 24 hours based on three models: Baron 3k/GFS/Euro

Myrtle Beach: 0.15″/0.48″/0.07″

Florence: 0.06″/0.19″/0.01″

Laurinburg: 0.55″/0.25″/0.03″

Lumberton: 2.3″/0.27″/0.04″

It is highly unlikely that Lumberton will see 2.3″. I agree most with the GFS, but would place the higher amounts along the border belt and Dillon and Marlboro counties instead of along the coast. All in all, widespread, rain fall totals likely between 0.25″-0.50″. The SPC has all counties in a level 1/5 today with a 5% hail and damaging wind threat, and 0% for tornadoes.

Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with temperatures returning to April norms. Low 70s for the coast and mid 70s inland. Rain chances will return once again on Saturday as another cold front drops through. Easter Sunday will be mainly dry at this time, but the cold front will stall to the south and increase chances for rain on Monday.