Rainy night signals chilly changes on tap for the work week

After a beautiful Sunday near 70, the weather and the temperatures come crashing down thanks to a cold front. The cold front brings shows overnight arriving in the Pee Dee around 10pm and into the Grand Strand closer to midnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but main noise you’ll hear overnight is the howling winds. The showers will only linger in the early morning hours and be off shore by the time you get up in the morning.

Cloudy skies start us off tomorrow and temperatures stay stuck in the mid to upper 40s through lunchtime. Our afternoon highs briefly reach 50, with a few peeks of sunshine. Afterward, it is a temperature tumble through Tuesday morning. Overnight lows Monday and Tuesday are in the low 30s along the coast and mid to low 20s inland.

The chilly weather stays with us through the week. The winds do calm down by Tuesday, but the chill in the air keeps the temperatures staying the low 50s at best through Wednesday afternoon. A rebound to the normal upper 50s starts to take shape by the end of the work week. No rain showers are expected until the end of next weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain likely around 10pm-midnight. Lows mid 40s

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy start. Wind gusts near 25 mph. Highs only in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and much colder. Lows inland in the mid 20s and along the coast near 30.