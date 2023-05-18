MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gloomy and gray weather has led to below-average temperatures in the Pee Dee. Highs will only be in the mid-70s. The Grand Strand can expect a high temperature of 70-73 degrees. Rain will gradually be lightening before midnight, but prior to that, the Weather Prediction Center has portions of coastal Horry County in a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

This is a 15% chance that rainfall totals will be high enough to trigger flash flooding. In order for this to occur rainfall totals through 9 a.m. tomorrow morning would need to be 4-7 inches. So far most of the coast has seen less than half an inch of rain. There was a nice downpour in Surfside Beach and west of Conway and radar estimates that area saw 2-2.5″ in the last 12 hours.

Regardless, heavy downpours will be possible but infrequent and no thunderstorms are expected. Therefore, it would be hard for flash flooding to occur, localized flooding in ditches and poor drainage areas will be very doable today.

Showers will be light and isolated after midnight. Temperatures will be near normal in the mid-60s at the coast and near 60 degrees inland. Tomorrow will still be cool for this time of year, especially in the Pee Dee. Expect the mid-70s once again.

Scattered showers to start the morning commute tomorrow, then isolated rain afterward. Tomorrow will be much drier than today.

Saturday will be mostly dry and warmer. Rain returns on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area.