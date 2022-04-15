MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)—Slightly cooler today, but in actuality this is a normal day for mid-April. High pressure is in control for today, but it won’t last long. Sunshine and 70s is the topic for today, but another cold front is approaching.

Saturday will see afternoon showers and storms as a cold front approaches the coast. For our area, the rain starts throughout the Pee Dee and moves to the coast by mid afternoon before moving offshore by the evening. The possibility for a stray shower and storm will continue into the overnight, but it will be much more isolated.

Easter is this Sunday and unfortunately there won’t be much sun. The cold front passages through Saturday night and is going to stall to the south keeping moisture around. Most models indicate it will be dry Sunday until the evening time. The European Model is the only one putting scattered showers throughout the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal – 70 for the Grand Strand and 72 for the Pee Dee.

A low pressure center in the deep south Monday morning will move to the northeast and keep a constant rain around for Monday. There is not going to be any thunderstorms just plain ole’ rain.

Sunshine and a warming trend returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Inland will see 70 degrees and 74 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and the Grand Strand will house 70 and 72 degrees.