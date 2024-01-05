MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine continues and temperatures will be very cool today. Some cities won’t make it to the 50s today.

A storm system is heading our way to start the weekend. Rain will move in early Saturday morning and will be widespread and heavy at times. It will be mild and windy with highs in the low to mid-60s with sustained winds from 20-25 mph and gusts in the 30s. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 0.5-1.5″. The widespread rain is just a concern for the morning, but there will be pop-up downpours in the afternoon and evening. The good news is the whole weekend is not a loss. It will be sunny and near 60 on Sunday.

Temperatures will cool back down to the mid-50s on Monday as sunny skies continue. Another storm system will pass to our west on Tuesday, bringing more rain to our area. We’ll once again warm to the low to mid-60s with another 1-2″ of rain possible. The rain will move out Tuesday night and sunshine returns for Wednesday.

In total these two systems could drop 2-4 inches of rain.