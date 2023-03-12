MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cloudy start for Sunday, quickly followed by rain. Sunday looks to be a pretty rainy day across the area, as we see a several waves. One in the mid to late morning time frame. The other mid afternoon through the evening. When all is said and done a good 0.50″ – 1.25″ of rain is expected. A few areas could see a little more, depending on where the heavier rain bands set up. It will be another breezy day as well. Easterly winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph.

Monday will be a nice day across the area. We will see lots of sunshine, and the temperatures will respond. Our coastal communities will reach the mid 60s. Our Pee Dee communities will make a run into the upper 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday, we will have to watch the frost/freeze threat. Lows will be in the mid to low 30s in our Pee Dee communities. Our coastal communities will see lows in the upper to mid 30s through this time frame.

Looking towards the end of the week. We start to introduce the 70s back into the forecast, with our next rain chance being Saturday.