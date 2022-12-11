Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) — The clouds and eventually the rain will move into the area on this Sunday. We continue to deal with grey skies, but the sunshine looks to return on Monday.

A relatively weak storm system will move through the area today. This will give us a chance of getting some rain from early afternoon into the evening hours. Most areas will see under a 1/4″ of rain through tonight. Don’t worry, another chance of rain is possible later this week.

Tonight we will see clearing skies. That will allow our overnight temperatures to fall into the low to mid 40s. So not a bad idea to lay the coat out, as your walk out the door Monday morning. Monday into Tuesday looks to be beautiful with sunny skies, and cooler temperatures. We top out in the mid to upper 50s on Monday, low to mid 50s on Tuesday.

Our next storm system is poised to move through the area beginning Wednesday into Thursday. This could bring us some heavier rain, and even a chance of thunderstorms. This will allow the area to warm into the 60s on Thursday. That could add just enough fuel or instability into the forecast to give us a few thunderstorms. Once that front passes, it will allow for cooler temperatures to settle into the area.