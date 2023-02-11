MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wet weekend for everyone along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will be the story. A cold front moved through the area Friday, but stalled just off the coast. This will allow for several low pressure systems to develop and move along the stalled front. This gives us periods of rain and breezy conditions through the weekend.

Saturday will feature mostly to cloudy skies. The heavy rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening hours. Before then, we will see periods of light rain and combination of mist and drizzle along the Grand Strand, back into the Pee Dee. As low pressure starts to form of the coast this afternoon. Periods of rain, heavy at times will start to move through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As the low pressure depeens, we will also see breezy conditions develop.

Saturday night into Sunday we will see low pressure strengthening pretty quickly, this will bring those breezy conditions as well as the heavy rain. It is possible by Sunday morning most along the coast could see 1-2″+ of rain. Temperatures will likely warm through the night. Sunday it is possible to add on another 1-2″ of rain, with rising temperatures and breezy conditions.

Sunday evening, low pressure starts to exit the region. This will set up for a pleasant stretch of days. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday into Thursday, highs will reach the 70s, with partly cloudy skies.