MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another day of oppressive humidity and triple-digit heat indexes. A heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. this evening. Widespread, heat indexes will be ranging anywhere from 104 to 109 degrees. Myrtle Beach did exceed that yesterday and at one point it felt like 111 degrees. Partly sunny skies, but isolated strong thunderstorms are forecasted to pop up during the mid-afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees for the coast and mid-90s inland.

Isolated showers continue for tonight and temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s

The Weather Prediction Center has our area at a slight risk for excessive rainfall for the next two days. Localized flood is expected for areas that receive extremely heavy downpours. Isolated flash flooding will be possible as well.

Tomorrow is a much more scattered rain event and will be associated with the passage of a cold front. Activity fires up during the mid-afternoon and will continue into the overnight hours. The front will pass through late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday. High temperatures for tomorrow will be low-90s for the Pee Dee and upper-80s for the Grand Strand.

The cold front will knock all high temperatures down into the mid-80s for Sunday and dewpoints will be slightly lower, but humidity will still be extremely uncomfortable.

Projected rainfall totals through noon on Sunday according to the European Model will range from 2-2.5″ for the coast and 1.5-2.5″ in the Pee Dee. The GFS is projecting significantly less rainfall at less than an inch for all cities. Lastly, the North American Model is projecting the most rainfall, but it is much more isolated and not uniformly distributed throughout the viewing area. Less than an inch is forecasted for Myrtle Beach, but North Myrtle Beach is near 2.5″. Florence is projected to see 1.7″ whereas Hartsville and Scranton will only see half an inch. Along the border belt, the NAM is forecasting near 3″ in Laurinburg and 1.6″ in Lumberton.

Clearly, there is not much models agreement, but it looks likely this weekend will house a nice, soaking rain 1.5-2.5″.