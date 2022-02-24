There was a dense fog advisory issued this morning, and visibility was highly compromised, but high temperatures kicked the fog out rapidly, and we have seen lots of sunshine since. Partly/mostly cloudy tonight, but it will still be mild between 54-57 degrees widespread. Tomorrow will be the final day of warm temperatures and they are going out with a bang. Record high temperatures are set to break in Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton. They will only be beat by a degree or two; nonetheless it is still a new record.

A trailing cold front will sweep through our viewing area tonight and drag the warmth with it as winds will shift from the north. Low 60s for Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday and Monday with overnight low temperatures falling into the upper 30s to near 40. Sunday will also house a 40% chance of rain, as a line of showers passes through during the morning and afternoon hours.

The work week will start on the cooler side, but temperatures return to the 60s by mid week with plenty of sunshine to go around.