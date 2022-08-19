MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.

Parts of the Grand Strand have already seen upwards of 4-6” of rain and even parts of northern Horry County have seen over 3” in the last six hours.

Rainfall has not been as heavy throughout the Pee Dee but every square inch of our viewing area has seen rain this morning. More rain has been observed in areas slightly to the west of I-95 including parts of Darlington, Marlboro, and Dillon counties. Rainfall estimates exceed 1.5”.

Rain will continue to be widespread for the next several hours, but is expected to break up slightly during the mid-afternoon, but periods of extreme rainfall will continue throughout the evening and after sunset. The rain is forecasted to end between 10-11 p.m.

Rainfall totals through this evening including another 2-3” for parts of the Grand Strand. Areas spanning either side of I-95 will also likely pick up 1.5-3” and the border belt, on average, is expected to see another 1-1.5”.

The Weather Prediction Center has our area at a “slight” risk which is a level ⅖ for excessive rainfall. The slight risk includes a 15% that rainfall will exceed flash flood guidance. Flash flood guidance for the next 24 hours along the Grand Strand is 4-5” and the Pee Dee is slightly less at 3-5”. It is increasingly likely that rainfall totals for the next 24 hours will be close to that.

Flash flooding will be scattered throughout the area and is already ongoing in parts of Horry County, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive through flooded roads, especially where the water is moving. It takes 12” of water to move your car and less to sweep you off your feet.

Today’s rainfall will likely be record-breaking primarily along the Grand Strand. Listed below are the rainfall records and years for several cities:

Myrtle Beach: 2.18” / 2017

Loris: 1.4” / 2001

Conway: 4.95” / 1920

Florence: 3.21” / 2005

Lumberton: 3.11” / 2001

Darlington: 2.90” / 1977

Dillon: 4.77” / 1942