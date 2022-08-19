MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rainfall has not been as heavy throughout the Pee Dee but every square inch of our viewing area has seen rain this morning. More rain has been observed in areas slightly to the west of I-95 including parts of Darlington, Marlboro, and Dillon counties. Rainfall estimates exceed 1.5”.

Rain coverage will lessen over the next several hours, but the best chances are still along the immediate through the afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy downpours will continue.

Rainfall totals through this evening including another 1.5-2” for parts of the Grand Strand. Areas spanning either side of I-95 will also likely pick up less an inch, and the border belt, on average, is expected to see another 0.5″-1.5”.

Today’s rainfall will likely be record-breaking primarily along the Grand Strand. Listed below are the rainfall records and years for several cities:

Myrtle Beach: 2.18” / 2017

Loris: 1.4” / 2001

Conway: 4.95” / 1920

Florence: 3.21” / 2005

Lumberton: 3.11” / 2001

Darlington: 2.90” / 1977

Dillon: 4.77” / 1942

Dense cloud cover and rain-cooled air will keep temperatures well below average today. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees throughout the area. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the upper-60s inland and low-70s for the coast.

Calm conditions to start Saturday. Partly sunny skies and temperatures will be close to normal for the beaches in the mid-80s and inland will have similar temperatures. Rain chances tomorrow are isolated.

There is a much better rain potential on Sunday primarily during the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to Saturday.