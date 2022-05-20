MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Hot and humid again today. A couple of cities will see a heat index over 100 degrees. Florence and Lumberton are likely to break their high-temperature records today. The forecast for Florence is 98 degrees and the record is 97 degrees, and Lumberton is forecasted 99/100 degrees and the record is 98 degrees.

Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight hours and low temperatures in the 70s. Your Saturday morning commute is partly cloudy and dry. Stray shower possible around noon. More rain will be seen during the mid-afternoon hours. Most of the viewing area will be dry. About 20% of the area will see rain. Rain is fairly isolated, but some thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures on Saturday are a couple of degrees cooler. The upper 80s are forecasted for the coast and mid-90s inland.

A similar setup is in place for Sunday. Mostly clear and calm in the morning with isolated storms firing up during the afternoon, still most cities will be staying dry on Sunday. High temperatures are still cooling: near 90 throughout the Pee Dee and mid-80s for the Grand Strand.

Rain will be seen almost every day for the workweek as we will deal with a couple of fronts. Every day will not be a washout. The cooling trend still continues for Monday and Tuesday. The coolest day of the seven-day forecast is Tuesday with all cities close to the low-80s.