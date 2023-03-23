The warm weather is back, and will continue through the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be mild with low temperatures near 60. High pressure offshore will control our weather into the weekend. This will keep it warm with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s tomorrow through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the 80s. Inland areas will warm into the upper 80s, and that means we may see a record high broken in Florence. The current high temperature record for March 24 is 85 set in 2007. A cold front will approach from the west on Saturday, and there is a slight chance for a shower. The front will stall to our west, and it will stay warm through Sunday with another slight chance for a shower. The front will get a push through the area on Monday, bringing a better chance for rain, and cooler weather to start next week. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. Highs 88 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, windy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.