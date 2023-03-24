The warm weather is back and will continue through the weekend. High pressure offshore will control our weather into the weekend. This will keep it warm with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s today through the weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the 80s. Inland areas will warm into the upper 80s, and that means we may see a record high broken in Florence. The current high-temperature record for March 24 is 85 set in 2007.

A cold front will approach from the west on Saturday, and there is a slight chance for a shower. The front will stall to our west, and it will stay warm through Sunday with another slight chance for a shower late in the day. The front will get a push through the area on Monday, bringing a better chance for rain and cooler weather to start next week. The front will slowly move away on Tuesday, gradually taking the showers along with it. High temperatures on Wednesday will drop a little more, into the mid to upper 60s.

Today, sunny, breezy and very warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, windy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 80-82 inland, 78 beaches.