Warm weather will continue through Friday with record-high temperatures possible again today. High pressure will control our weather again today, bringing more sunshine and very warm weather. High temperatures will warm into the 80s with record-high temperatures possible. Today’s record highs are: Florence 83, set in 1975; North Myrtle Beach, 79 set in 1944; and Lumberton, 79 set in 2018.

It will still be warm on Friday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through with more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Cooler weather will move in for Saturday. It will be cloudy with scattered showers, heavy at times, and highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine will slowly return on Sunday, and it will warm up again. Temperatures next week will be back in the 70s. With another cold front moving through Monday night.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 82-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid-70s.