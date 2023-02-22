Warm weather will continue through Friday with record highs possible again tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures staying in the 60s. High pressure will control our weather again tomorrow, bringing more sunshine and very warm weather. High temperatures will warm into the 80s with record high temperatures possible. Tomorrow’s record highs are: Florence 83 set in 1975, North Myrtle Beach 79 set in 1944, Lumberton 79 set in 2018. It will still be warm on Friday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through with more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Cooler weather will move in for Saturday. It will be cloudy with light rain and drizzle with highs near 60. Sunshine will slowly return on Sunday, and it will warm up again. Temperatures next week will be back in the 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.