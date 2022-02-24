One more warm day before we cool down for the weekend. The cold front that stalled near the NC/SC border today will push back northward tonight, leading to another warm day tomorrow. It will be partly cloudy and mild tonight with patchy fog, especially along the coast. Tomorrow will be breezy and warm with high temperatures near records once again. Most of us will warm into the 80s with slightly cooler weather along the coast. The record highs in both Florence and Lumberton are 83 degrees set in 2018. The record high in North Myrtle Beach is 78 set in 1996. A stronger cold front will move through tomorrow night, bringing back cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and 50s on Sunday. A storm system will bring some rain on Sunday. High pressure will bring sunshine to start next week. It will be cool on Monday, but warm up by the middle of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 60s.